Florida Aquarium nominated for USA Today’s ‘10 Best’ list – Here’s how you can vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Aquarium has been nominated for being one of the best aquariums in the country.
They are one of 20 aquariums up for USA Today's "10 Best" List. But, only 10 of those aquariums that were nominated will make the final list.
Dig deeper:
It will be based off of a voting system to see which ones will make it, and visitors who love the Florida Aquarium can now vote for them. Those who want to vote can do so every day from now until May 12.
The winning list will be released on May 21, and if they get enough votes, it will be the seventh time they've made the list.
What you can do:
For more information and to vote, click here.
