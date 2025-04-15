Florida Aquarium nominated for USA Today’s ‘10 Best’ list – Here’s how you can vote

The Brief The Florida Aquarium has been nominated for being one of the best aquariums in the country. It's one of 20 aquariums up for USA Today's "10 Best" list, and only 10 will make the final list.



The Florida Aquarium has been nominated for being one of the best aquariums in the country.

They are one of 20 aquariums up for USA Today's "10 Best" List. But, only 10 of those aquariums that were nominated will make the final list.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Dig deeper:

It will be based off of a voting system to see which ones will make it, and visitors who love the Florida Aquarium can now vote for them. Those who want to vote can do so every day from now until May 12.

The winning list will be released on May 21, and if they get enough votes, it will be the seventh time they've made the list.

What you can do:

For more information and to vote, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: