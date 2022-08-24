Florida author reveals inspiration behind thrilling spy novel 'The Librarian Spy'

Ava thought her job as a librarian at the Library of Congress would mean a quiet, routine existence. But an unexpected offer from the U.S. military brought her to Lisbon, Portugal with a new mission – posing as a librarian while working undercover as a spy gathering intelligence.

That is just one character in Florida author Madeline Martin’s new book "The Librarian Spy."

This historical fiction novel goes back to the world of clandestine newspapers during World War II. Women like the book's main character were present during the time, gathering pamphlets, manuals, and books to send back to the US for intelligence-gathering.

"I usually research for about nine months before I start actually writing my book," Martin told Linda Hurtado. "With this particular book, I also had the opportunity to get to go to the Library of Congress, which is where [the main character] worked, [as well as] Lisbon, Portugal and also to Leon, France, as well. So I really got to have that whole immersive experience."

Madeline is making an appearance at Oxford Exchange in Tampa Sunday, August 28.

For more information or to buy the book, visit https://oxfordexchange.com/collections/book-events/products/librarian-spy-paperback.