Florida authorities issue statewide alert for missing Gainesville boy

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

Photo of Ian Stephens provided by FDLE

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday in Gainesville.

The alert was issued Friday morning for Ian Stephens. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black shorts, and possibly black shorts in the 3000 block of SW 30th Terrace.

He is described as 5'4 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. 

No other information was immediately provided, including what may have led up to Ian's disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department by calling 352-393-7500 or dialing 911. 