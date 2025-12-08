1 dead, 4 injured in Clearwater sports bar shooting

The Brief Clearwater Police responded to a shooting at Fuzzy's Sports Bar and Grill on Sunday night. They found a man who had been shot. He died from his injuries. Four other shooting victims were driven to a hospital by someone who didn't stay.



Clearwater Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a popular sports bar.

What we know:

Police were called to Fuzzy's Sports Bar and Grill around 8 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

The bar is located on Highland Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died from his injuries.

Police say four other shooting victims showed up at Morton Plant Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

What they're saying:

Police said surveillance video from nearby businesses will play an important role in finding out what happened.

Investigators said the four victims were dropped off at the hospital and that the driver didn't stay.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.