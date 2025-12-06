Tampa driver arrested for DUI manslaughter after deadly motorcycle crash

The Brief A Tampa driver was arrested for DUI manslaughter after a deadly motorcycle crash on County Line Road East and Grand Hampton Drive. Mauricus Green, 50, was identified as the one driving a Nissan Rogue and was exhibiting signs of impairment. Tampa police said he violated the motorcyclist's right of way, causing the man to hit the front of Green's Nissan Rogue.



A Tampa driver was arrested Saturday morning for DUI manslaughter after a deadly motorcycle crash on County Line Road East and Grand Hampton Drive.

The Tampa Police Department said Mauricus Green, 50, was identified as the one driving a Nissan Rogue and was exhibiting signs of impairment.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. when a man was riding a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on County Line Road East, approaching Grand Hampton Drive.

Police said Green was heading westbound when he attempted to make a southbound turn onto Grand Hampton Drive. However, Tampa police said he violated the motorcyclist's right of way, causing the man to hit the front of the Nissan Rogue.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, TPD said.

Green did remain at the crash scene, where he was arrested for DUI manslaughter.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist has not been identified by police.