Tampa men arrested in rooftop mall heist ends what is believed to be a $1M organized shoe-theft ring: MCSO

The Brief Three Tampa men have been arrested in connection with a rooftop burglary at the Treasure Coast Mall in Martin County, bringing an end to what authorities believe is a $1M organized shoe theft ring that spans multiple states. Detectives said the suspects cut their way through the concrete roof of the mall, dropping into the Champs Sporting Goods store and stealing hundreds of pairs of Nike shoes. The stolen merchandise was bagged, tagged, thrown off the roof, and loaded into a getaway vehicle. This week, Tampa men Herbert L. Davis III, Michael McCray, and Tyrone Howard were charged in the heist.



Three Tampa men have been arrested in connection with a rooftop burglary at the Treasure Coast Mall in Martin County, bringing an end to what authorities believe is a $1M organized shoe theft ring that spans multiple states.

The backstory:

Detectives said the suspects cut their way through the concrete roof of the mall, dropping into the Champs Sporting Goods store and stealing hundreds of pairs of Nike shoes. The stolen merchandise was bagged, tagged, thrown off the roof, and loaded into a getaway vehicle.

READ: New Florida law bans anything blocking, altering license plates — including frames, covers, clear shields

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Shortly after the October crime was discovered, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division identified the group and began tracking their movements.

READ: Missing Florida teen shot to death, lit on fire by friends from school: Sheriff

Detectives conducted surveillance as the suspects attempted additional crimes, ultimately gathering evidence linking them to as many as a dozen rooftop burglaries across Florida and into Georgia.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

This week, Tampa men Herbert L. Davis III, Michael McCray, and Tyrone Howard were charged in the heist.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "This case highlights the incredible work and expertise of our CID detectives—work that not only solved a major burglary in our own community, but also prevented additional crimes throughout the region."