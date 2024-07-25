Florida back-to-school sales tax holiday returns Monday: Here's how to save

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

As parents prepare to send their kids back to school, Florida is working to make stocking up on those school supplies a little more affordable.

The state will be offering a Back to School Sales Tax Holiday from Monday, July 29, to Sunday, August 11. During the sales tax holiday, which was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, shoppers can buy school supplies without spending sales tax.

During the sales tax holiday, Floridians can buy the following without paying sales tax:

Certain clothing, footwear, and accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per itemClothingAll footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skatesAny article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body, excluding watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefsWallets or bagsBackpacksDiaper bagsFanny packsHandbags

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per itemBindersCellophane tapeCompassesComposition booksComputer disksConstruction paperCrayonsErasersFoldersGlue or pasteLegal padsLunch boxesMarkersNotebooksNotebook filler paperPencilsPensPoster boardPoster paperProtractorsRulersScissorsStaplers and staples used to secure paper products

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less per itemFlashcards or other learning cardsInteractive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skillsMatching or other memory gamesPuzzle books and search-and-find booksStacking or nesting blocks or sets

Personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use with a sales price of $1,500 or lessCalculatorsDesktopsElectronic book readersHandheldsLaptopsTabletsTower computersKeyboardsMiceModemsMonitorsNonrecreational softwareOther peripheral devicesPersonal digital assistantsRouters

"This is an opportunity to save real money," DeSantis said at a press conference on Thursday. "I appreciate the legislature stepping up and renewing this. I think it's important that we're able to provide relief for Florida families, particularly given how things have gone up so much over the last three and a half years."

For more information on what qualifies and the sales tax holiday, click here.