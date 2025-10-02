Florida bill would loosen rules for armed volunteers at places of worship

The Brief A bill sponsored by Sen. Don Gaetz (R-Pensacola) would waive some licensing and training requirements for armed volunteers serving as security at churches, synagogues, and mosques. The proposal aims to make security more affordable for smaller congregations with limited budgets. Volunteers would still need concealed carry permits, background checks, and sheriff’s approval of the congregation's security plans.



A bill sponsored by Sen. Don Gaetz (R-Pensacola) would waive some licensing and training requirements for armed volunteers serving as security at churches, synagogues, and mosques.

What we know:

The bill would allow armed volunteers to bypass some of Florida’s existing licensing and training requirements if they are providing security at a place of worship.

Gaetz said pastors in his district asked for the measure, noting that smaller congregations often struggle to afford private security.

Volunteers would still need to obtain a concealed carry permit, pass a level 2 background check, and secure approval from their local sheriff’s office for any formal security plan. While the bill specifies volunteers could not be paid for their work, they could be reimbursed for training-related "reasonable expenses".

What they're saying:

State Sen. Don Gaetz says his goal is to make security more accessible and affordable, especially for smaller congregations.

"I hope my bill is never necessary and I'm really sorry that we had to file it, but the fact is that congregations need to have some way to provide area security for themselves if they can't afford to buy or arrange for an armed security patrol."

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much this legislation would alter existing law. The Florida concealed firearms statute already permits licensed gun owners to carry concealed weapons in houses of worship, unless explicitly prohibited by that religious institution.

Why you should care:

Congregations across the U.S. have expressed rising concern over targeted attacks on religious institutions. Supporters of this bill argue that reducing licensing hurdles will make security more accessible for smaller congregations, while critics may question whether it meaningfully changes existing Second Amendment protections.