Florida Botanical Gardens inspired newest exhibit at Creative Pinellas

Seeing artwork every day is a gift that the Surface Design Guild demonstrates in the newest exhibit at Creative Pinellas.

"Everything in the gallery was inspired by something in the Florida Botanical Gardens," shared Beth Gelman, Senior Director of Arts and Cultural Programming. "You'll see a lot of floral work as you walk through, and you'll see these flowers done in all sorts of different manners."

Those different manners vary from wall hangings to quilts and from jewelry to dresses.

"The over arching idea behind surface design is taking something and embellishing it," she said, "It's really beautiful and exciting work."

The artists were challenged to bring the beauty of outdoors indoors and to make the common uncommonly beautiful.

"Many of the things that are created by the surface design guild are designed to be used," Gelman admitted. "There are so many different types of work. In each of the four different galleries is a dress; and the dresses are completely different from one another."

The ultimate goal is to create beauty for an item that seems common, but can be used in so many different ways.

To learn more about this exhibit or to plan your visit to Creative Pinellas, click here.

