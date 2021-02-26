3 dead after Florida-bound plane crashes moments after takeoff in north Georgia

article

Three people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff near Gainesville early Friday evening. That flight was headed to Daytona Beach, officials said.

The FAA said a Cessna 182 crashed into a ravine just north of the intersection of Memorial Park Drive and Atlanta Highway. Hall County firefighters said there was damage along Memorial Park Drive starting at Titshaw Drive.

Firefighters confirmed all three adults aboard were killed. Their names have not been released. Their bodies have been turned over to the Hall County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened less than a mile from the end of the runway at Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport.

A nearby home had to be evacuated due to a fuel that fell on the structure. Four adults and 1 child were displaced. The Red Cross was assisting the residents. None were injured.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the occupant’s deaths.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.