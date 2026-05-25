Hillsborough River boat crash hospitalizes 3: FWC

The Brief A boat carrying four people crashed along the Hillsborough River near Seminole Heights late Sunday night. A trained rescue diver who lives nearby helped pull two unconscious men from the water. Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say the crash remains under investigation.



A boat crash along the Hillsborough River in Seminole Heights left three people injured late Sunday night.

Hillsborough River boat crash

What we know:

A vessel traveling through the dark struck rocks along the shoreline just before midnight. Nearby resident Steven Boyer heard screams from a woman calling out to her friends who had fallen into the pitch-black river.

The captain of the boat circled the dark water searching for two missing, unresponsive men. Boyer, a trained rescue diver, called 911 and swam into the river to assist.

Tampa police response

What they're saying:

First responders arrived quickly, utilizing vehicles and a helicopter to illuminate the dark water during the search.

"I called 911 and the Tampa Police Department responded with vehicles and with a helicopter to give us light to find two males in the water and we pulled them out and turned them over to get the water out of their lungs," Boyer said.

Both men were unconscious when they were pulled from the river.

A boat crash on the Hillsborough River sent three people to the hospital late Sunday night, according to FWC.

"They weren't responsive right away until we were able to turn them over and get the water out of their lungs and once we got them onto shore, one was responsive, and the other was not breathing on his own and Tampa Police Department gave him CPR. They were able to get a pulse and send them off to the hospital," Boyer said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the 19-foot vessel struck the shoreline rocks near Ignacio Haya Linear Park.

Officials confirmed three injured people were taken to a nearby hospital.

Florida wildlife investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not determined what caused the vessel to hit the shoreline rocks or if the captain will face criminal charges.

The state agency has not released the names of the individuals involved or provided updates on the medical conditions of the three hospitalized passengers.

It remains unclear who was driving the boat, how fast it was moving, or if alcohol played a role.

Boating safety data

Why you should care:

Operating a vessel after dark increases dangers on the water significantly. According to agency data, nighttime crashes cause a disproportionate number of boating fatalities.

Reduced visibility makes it difficult for captains to see hazards, shorelines, or other watercraft. Rescue operations are also severely impacted at night because victims thrown overboard are hard to spot in the dark.