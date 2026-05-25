Clearwater Honor Fest brings veterans and families together for Memorial Day tribute, candlelight ceremony

The Brief The Clearwater Honor Fest featured patriotic tributes, veteran support booths and a candlelight ceremony. Veterans highlighted the helpful resources while recognizing the many women who have served. Organizers focused the Memorial Day event on honoring fallen heroes and carrying forth their legacy.



A Memorial Day tribute in Clearwater brought together veterans, families and friends to honor America’s fallen heroes.

Annual tribute event

The backstory:

The Clearwater Honor Fest featured patriotic tributes, veteran support booths and a candlelight ceremony at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Organizers focused the event on remembering those who lost their lives while inspiring others to carry on their legacy.

American flags filled the plaza as veterans, families and community members gathered together. Vietnam War Air veteran Diane Hoots highlighted the importance of this event.

Resources shared with community

What they're saying:

"A good way to get a lot of the supporting vendors together," Hoots said. "To show all the people that support veterans, all the things available to help us out."

Dozens of support groups and organizations set up booths throughout the event, including Hoots and fellow veteran Laurel B.

Both women credited the contributions of female veterans, pointing out they’re often overlooked.

"We’re passionate about women too," Laurel B. said. "A lot of times, people go up to a guy and assume they were in the military, but a lot [of] women have served too."

As the sun set, the focus shifted to a candlelight ceremony honoring the many men and women who never made it home. Josh Porthouse with the Florida Veterans Coalition hosted the event.

Preserving legacies

Big picture view:

"We’re focused on ensuring that their names and their legacies carry on," Porthouse said. "Not specifically just a grieving moment."

The event also featured remarks from 84-year-old Father Bob Swick, a retired Marine Corps captain and Vietnam veteran.

"It’s a solemn event and a tribute, not a celebration," Swick said. "We recognize our brothers and sisters in uniform that gave their all."

The true meaning of Memorial Day

As candles lit the night sky, Swick shared a message about the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"Do a random act of kindness," Swick said. "When you do, you’re going to be affecting somebody positively, and it has a ripple effect."