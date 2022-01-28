Expand / Collapse search
Florida cold snap could have stunned iguanas falling from trees

Updated January 29, 2022 2:39PM
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's chilly with a chance of falling lizards.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Miami have once again warned residents to be on guard for falling iguanas.

The low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won't necessarily die.

Green iguanas are an invasive species and are not native to the Sunshine State, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Iguanas aren't dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they damage seawalls, sidewalks, landscape foliage and can dig lengthy tunnels. The males can grow to at least 5 feet long and weigh nearly 20 pounds.

Female iguanas can lay nearly 80 eggs a year, and South Florida's warm climate is perfect for the prehistoric-looking animals.

Iguanas are native to Central America, tropical parts of South America, and some Caribbean islands.

Iguanas are allowed to be kept as pets in Florida but are not protected by any law except anti-cruelty to animals. They've been in South Florida since the 1960s, but their numbers have increased dramatically in recent years.

