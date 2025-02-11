Florida corrections deputy shot & killed while off-duty

The Brief An off-duty Palm Beach County corrections deputy died shortly after being shot on Monday night. Deputy Basil Powell was 39 years old and had been with the sheriff's office for three years, the agency said. PBSO said Powell was "targeted and ambushed while returning home."



A corrections deputy died after being shot while off-duty on Monday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deadly shooting investigation

What we know:

According to PBSO, deputies responded to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood in Belle Glade just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputy Basil Powell, 39, died shortly after being rushed to the hospital, PBSO said.

Pictured: Corrections Deputy Basil Powell. Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Powell was "targeted and ambushed while returning home."

Powell had been with the agency since October 2021, according to PBSO. The sheriff's office held a procession on Monday night, escorting his body to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office held a procession for a corrections deputy who was shot and killed while off-duty on Monday night. (Courtesy: PBSO.)

What we don't know:

PBSO did not release a suspect description in the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

