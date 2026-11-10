Florida cowboys rescue stranded cattle along Peace River after flooding

The Brief Florida cowboys used horses and a jon boat to rescue stranded cattle as rising waters from the Peace River inundated pastures across DeSoto and Hardee counties. Cowboys answered around 20 emergency calls to herd livestock to dry orange groves and pull animals from deep mud. The cowboys continue keeping an eye on livestock while keeping up with their daily ranch operations.



Rising floodwaters along the Peace River triggered cowboys to jump into action for livestock rescues across Southwest Florida.

Peace River cattle rescue

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Ranchers, farmers and equestrian workers joined forces across DeSoto and Hardee counties after the Peace River spilled over its banks. The crew answered around 20 calls for help, steering some herds to high ground in an orange grove and hauling other cattle out of deeply flooded terrain with a jon boat.

Pete Brewer, one of the cattlemen on the water, said stranded cows had water up to their necks on shrinking mounds. The team stepped in because livestock owners had little time to react when the river surged.

Florida ranching history

The backstory:

Cattle first arrived in Florida when Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto landed on the peninsula, establishing an agricultural industry that remains an economic backbone of the state. Rescuers noted that rural cattle culture endures despite decades of commercial growth and urban development across Central and South Florida.

The group of handlers frequently mobilizes during natural disasters, previously saving stranded livestock after Hurricane Ian pushed floodwaters across Sarasota, Hardee and DeSoto counties.

Cattle rescue video

What they're saying:

"We seen the cattle, they said they were on a hill. All they had was their neck. If we would have left them in there they would have drown. We didn't want them to drown. I guess the water came up so fast the people didn't know what to do," Brewer said.

"It's been fun for us. It's different than us working them in the pens. We've really had a good time doing it," Brewer said. "There is a real Florida, it's not all high rises and stuff and I hope that we can get a lot more of it back, but usually when it goes we can't get it back."

"Now they will know there are real cowboys in Florida, all of them ain't in Texas," Brewer added.

Ongoing livestock patrols

What's next:

Ranchers are balancing regular daily chores with continued patrols across standing floodwaters to check on isolated cattle. Rescuers such as Hank Duyn, of Venice-based Duyn Equine, remain on standby to assist property owners whenever needed.