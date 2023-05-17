Florida cruise ship gets failing cleanliness score by CDC

The Centers for Disease Control cruise ship cleanliness inspections are out, and the news isn’t good for one Florida boat.

The MSC Seaside, which is docked at Port Canaveral, got a failing score of 67 out of 100.

According to the CDC, the agency inspected the ship at the end of April and found violations including housekeeping not cleaning up vomit and crew members handling food without washing hands.

MSC responded and said it took immediate corrective actions and launched an internal investigation.

READ: Port Tampa Bay expects to set records following pandemic pause

Despite the violations, industry experts say cruisers should not be too concerned because the CDC says those inspections help the cruise industry prevent and control illnesses

You can see the inspection rankings for every cruise ship in America on the CDC’s website here.

