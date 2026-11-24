article

The Brief Florida auto insurance refunds totaling more than $122.6 million will go back to eligible drivers from three major carriers this holiday season, according to Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky. Cimarron Insurance Inc., Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Co. and Security National Insurance Co. must issue cash checks or renewal credits. State regulators secured the money after reviewing combined underwriting gains from 2023, 2024 and 2025 under state excess-profit laws.



State officials announced that Floridians insured through three private passenger auto carriers will receive over $122.6 million in excess profit refunds this holiday season, pushing statewide auto insurance refunds past $168 million for the year.

Florida auto insurance refund payouts

What we know:

Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky confirmed that Cimarron Insurance Inc., Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Co. and Security National Insurance Co. are returning the funds to applicable policyholders. The payouts stem from combined calendar and accident years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Insurers will distribute the money on a proportional basis using final compilation year earned premiums to voluntary private passenger policyholders of record as of Dec. 31 of that final year. Companies may round cash refunds to the nearest dollar and must certify to state regulators once all payments or credits are complete.

Excess profit breakdown by insurer

By the numbers:

Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Co. owes the largest share, returning $73,139,740 to eligible drivers. Security National Insurance Co. will refund $48,628,580, while Cimarron Insurance Inc. will return $908,149, according to state officials.

Together, the three final orders add $122,676,469 to the state's yearly total, bringing all excess profit auto refunds above $168 million this year.

State leaders praise carrier cooperation

What they're saying:

"Happy to announce Floridians who have auto insurance with Cimarron, Liberty Mutual or Security National will be receiving refund checks this holiday season. The Office of Insurance Regulation keeps an open dialogue with auto insurers about excess profits, and I encourage other companies to review their books too. I am grateful for these companies’ cooperation to provide data to our office quickly and acting in the best interest of consumers," Commissioner Mike Yaworsky said.

"Once again, Florida’s insurance carriers are able to return money to the policyholders, demonstrating that Florida’s historic tort reforms are working for their intended purpose to strengthen Florida’s insurance market. Ensuring that the insurance market is working for the policyholders is my top priority and I will continue to work with the Office of Insurance Regulation to make more announcements like this," Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said.

Florida excess profit insurance rules

The backstory:

In Florida, auto insurance companies that cover personal and family vehicles (not commercial trucks or business vehicles) aren't allowed to make excessive profits off their drivers. Every year before July 1, these companies must hand over their financial records to state regulators, showing how much money they collected from premiums versus what they spent on claims, business operations, and customer payouts.

State officials look at these numbers over a three-year period, checking in each year to see how claims pan out. If an insurer’s three-year profit ends up higher than expected—specifically, more than 5% above their projected profit margin—the state forces them to give the extra money back to drivers. The only exception is if issuing those refunds would put the insurance company at risk of going broke.

How policyholders receive refund checks

What's next:

Cash or check payouts: If an insurance company chooses to send money directly (via check, money order, or cash), they must pay drivers within 60 days of the state's official order.

Policy discounts: If a company chooses to give a credit toward your next policy instead, that discount will show up on renewal bills sent out more than 60 days after the state's order. If you cancel your policy before then, they have to send you a cash refund within 60 days.

Undeliverable checks: All three insurance companies will try to track down drivers if a check gets returned in the mail. If they still can't find you, the money is turned over to the state as unclaimed property (which you can claim later through Florida's unclaimed funds program). Any refunds they successfully pay out will count toward their financial reporting for next year.

Individual payout amounts for drivers

What we don't know:

Exact dollar amounts: State officials haven't said exactly how much each driver will get back, because your payout depends on how much you personally paid in premiums compared to everyone else.

Exact timing and payout method: The announcement didn't mention the exact date the state's final orders were issued, nor did it reveal which specific insurance companies will mail out checks versus applying discounts to your renewal bill.