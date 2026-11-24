The Brief Rain chances peak Wednesday across the Bay Area before cooler air arrives for the Thanksgiving holiday. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s Tuesday under stubborn cloud cover and limited filtered sunshine. A strong El Niño pattern will keep cloudy, showery weather in place through early next year.



Bay Area residents will face stubborn clouds and a midweek soaking before cooler air moves in for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving week forecast

What we know:

Stubborn cloud cover is lingering over the region on Tuesday, though a bit of filtered sunshine will help high temperatures climb back into the lower 70s. Wednesday brings the best chance for rain all week ahead of an approaching front.

Some of those clouds may clear in time for Thanksgiving Day. Cooler air will then settle in for a few days behind the front.

Uncertainties in the holiday outlook

What we don't know:

Forecasters have not yet confirmed exact rainfall totals for Wednesday or how much sunshine will break through on Thanksgiving.

Rain returns early next week

What's next:

Following the brief stretch of cooler holiday weather, wet conditions are expected to return quickly. The FOX 13 weather team expects another round of decent rain to arrive on Monday.

El Niño impacts Florida weather

Big picture view:

Residents should prepare for more gray skies and wet weather in the coming months. Meteorologists say a very strong El Niño pattern will keep this cloudy and showery setup in place through early next year.