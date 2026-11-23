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The Brief Lakeland police arrested Hillsborough County Deputy Harley Vasallo on Sunday on domestic violence and battery charges. Investigators say the 32-year-old deputy faces one count of domestic violence battery and one count of battery on a person 65 or older. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office officials suspended Vasallo without pay while criminal and administrative investigations continue.



A Hillsborough County deputy was arrested in Lakeland on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident, officials said.

Hillsborough County deputy arrest

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Harley Vasallo, 32, is now facing one count of domestic violence battery and one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. He was arrested by the Lakeland Police Department on Sunday.

Domestic violence battery investigation

What we don't know:

HCSO has not given details on the incident that led to Vasallo's arrest. They said it remains an active investigation.

Patrol services deputy background

The backstory:

Officials said Vasallo is assigned to the department of patrol services with HCSO. He's been working at the agency since March 2020.

Deputy suspended

What's next:

After the arrest, authorities said he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.