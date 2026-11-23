Hillsborough County deputy arrested after domestic violence incident
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy was arrested in Lakeland on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident, officials said.
Hillsborough County deputy arrest
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Harley Vasallo, 32, is now facing one count of domestic violence battery and one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. He was arrested by the Lakeland Police Department on Sunday.
Domestic violence battery investigation
What we don't know:
HCSO has not given details on the incident that led to Vasallo's arrest. They said it remains an active investigation.
Patrol services deputy background
The backstory:
Officials said Vasallo is assigned to the department of patrol services with HCSO. He's been working at the agency since March 2020.
Deputy suspended
What's next:
After the arrest, authorities said he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which provided details regarding the deputy's arrest, charges, employment history and suspension status.