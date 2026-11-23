Lake Wales man likely to face upgraded charges after second deadly Polk County bar fight
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A night out at a Polk County bar turned deadly after a 46-year-old man punched another patron outside a Lake Wales saloon, marking the county's second fatal bar fight in less than a month, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Lake Wales bar fight investigation
What we know:
Deputies responded to a fight at Y’all Come Back Saloon on Highway 60 in Lake Wales on November 14th, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators reported that 46-year-old Ryan Long of Lake Wales told George Ramos to leave the establishment, which Ramos refused to do.
Both men were intoxicated when Long punched Ramos, causing him to hit his head on the pavement, investigators said.
Ramos went to a trauma center, where he died two days later.
Polk County criminal charges
What's next:
Authorities charged Long with aggravated battery, though Sheriff Grady Judd said Long will likely face a manslaughter charge.
"Even though he wasn’t the original instigator, he had his nose stuck in business he shouldn’t have, so a night with friends at the bar ended up with potentially the next 25 years in prison," Judd said.
Deadly Polk County bar fights
The backstory:
The Lake Wales death marks the second fatal bar fight in Polk County in less than a month.
The first incident occurred at the Caribbean Bay Bar in Winter Haven on October 18th.
In that case, investigators said Bryan Motley punched Adam Chism after Chism pointed at a Florida State University logo on Motley’s shirt.
Security footage showed Motley following Chism and punching him in the head, causing Chism to fall unconscious onto the concrete floor, investigators said.
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Chism suffered severe brain injuries and later died at the hospital, and Motley also faces a manslaughter charge.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date prosecutors will formally file the upgraded manslaughter charge against Long.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, which provided details of the investigation and statements from Sheriff Grady Judd, as well as reporting from FOX 13's Carla Bayron.