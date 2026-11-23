The Brief A 46-year-old Lake Wales man potentially faces an upgraded manslaughter charge after a deadly fight outside a Polk County bar. George Ramos died at a trauma center two days after Ryan Long punched him outside Y’all Come Back Saloon on November 14th, according to investigators. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd warned that a night with friends ended with Long potentially facing 25 years in prison.



A night out at a Polk County bar turned deadly after a 46-year-old man punched another patron outside a Lake Wales saloon, marking the county's second fatal bar fight in less than a month, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Lake Wales bar fight investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to a fight at Y’all Come Back Saloon on Highway 60 in Lake Wales on November 14th, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators reported that 46-year-old Ryan Long of Lake Wales told George Ramos to leave the establishment, which Ramos refused to do.

Both men were intoxicated when Long punched Ramos, causing him to hit his head on the pavement, investigators said.

Ramos went to a trauma center, where he died two days later.

Polk County criminal charges

What's next:

Authorities charged Long with aggravated battery, though Sheriff Grady Judd said Long will likely face a manslaughter charge.

"Even though he wasn’t the original instigator, he had his nose stuck in business he shouldn’t have, so a night with friends at the bar ended up with potentially the next 25 years in prison," Judd said.

Deadly Polk County bar fights

The backstory:

The Lake Wales death marks the second fatal bar fight in Polk County in less than a month.

The first incident occurred at the Caribbean Bay Bar in Winter Haven on October 18th.

In that case, investigators said Bryan Motley punched Adam Chism after Chism pointed at a Florida State University logo on Motley’s shirt.

Security footage showed Motley following Chism and punching him in the head, causing Chism to fall unconscious onto the concrete floor, investigators said.

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Chism suffered severe brain injuries and later died at the hospital, and Motley also faces a manslaughter charge.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date prosecutors will formally file the upgraded manslaughter charge against Long.