The Brief A mother in Hillsborough County pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to a 2024 brawl outside Astro Skate. Prosecutors say hundreds of people showed up to the roller skating rink, after an after-hours birthday party was canceled. Stephanie Pedroso was arrested in 2024 and charged with inciting a riot and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.



A mother accused of sparking a massive brawl at Astro Skate in Hillsborough County after her daughter's party was canceled, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to the incident.

Astro Skate birthday party cancellation

The backstory:

Stephanie Pedroso reached out to Astro Skate in May 2024 to plan an after-hours birthday party for her daughter, according to prosecutors.

According to court records, she failed to hire appropriate security and created a public flyer promoting the event, which violated her contract with the business. As a result, management canceled the party.

Investigators said Pedroso went live on her daughter's Instagram account a few minutes before arriving at the roller skating rink to confront the business about the last-minute cancellation. A state prosecutor said she got into an argument with an Astro Skate manager when she arrived, while her daughter was on Instagram Live.

"She then went to the Astro Skate location and gets into an argument with the manager/representative from Astro Skate, and again, goes on the live social media feed that belongs to her daughter and makes a statement, 'I hope everybody still shows up,'" the state prosecutors said on Monday.

Astro Skate brawl and property damage

Big picture view:

Investigators said that during the live video, Pedroso told people online to tear the place up.

Prosecutors said about 300 people showed up to the roller skating rink on the day that the party was originally scheduled. Astro Skate was forced to shut down early as fights broke out. Investigators said the window of a nearby business was broken amid the chaos, and 26 people were arrested as a result of the incident.

Mother's guilty plea

What's next:

Pedroso faced charges of inciting a riot and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. She pleaded guilty on Monday, and her sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Court records indicate she has no prior felony record.