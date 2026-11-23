The Brief Advocates warn that the displacement and instability following natural disasters can leave survivors increasingly vulnerable to human trafficking, sexual exploitation and domestic violence. The bipartisan FEMA for Safe Recovery Act, co-sponsored by Florida Congresswoman Laurel Lee, would require FEMA employees to receive training to recognize and respond to signs of abuse and exploitation. The legislation was inspired by findings from the aftermath of the devastating 2023 Hawaii wildfires and could have implications for hurricane recovery efforts in Florida.



When a hurricane hits, the danger doesn't always end when the storm passes.

Advocates warn the chaos following a natural disaster can create opportunities for predators to exploit survivors who are desperate for food, shelter and other basic necessities.

Now, bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Florida Congresswoman Laurel Lee aims to better equip federal disaster response workers to identify and protect survivors of human trafficking, sexual exploitation and domestic violence.

Lessons learned from Hawaii wildfires

The backstory:

The legislation stems from lessons learned in the aftermath of the devastating 2023 wildfires in Hawaii. A report titled "Equality in Flames" documented how women who lost their homes faced increased risks of domestic violence, sexual exploitation and human trafficking during the recovery process.

The report specifically examined shortcomings in FEMA's disaster response, including instances in which multiple families who did not know each other were housed in the same hotel rooms. Women also reported safety concerns at disaster shelters.

Advocates say FEMA workers often lacked the specialized training necessary to recognize warning signs of trafficking and abuse, while some survivors lacked a safe way to report what was happening to them.

Natural disasters can increase vulnerability

Why you should care:

When natural disasters destroy homes, displace families and disrupt support systems, advocates say survivors can become increasingly vulnerable to exploitation. The loss of housing, employment, financial stability and access to community resources can leave survivors dependent on others to meet their basic needs.

For traffickers and abusers, advocates say that desperation can create opportunities for exploitation. Aaron Nodjomian-Escajeda, the policy director for Rights4Girls, an organization advocating for the legislation, said the concerns extend well beyond Hawaii.

"These situations happen all over the country," Nodjomian-Escajeda said. "We're not immune to these different disasters."

He said federal disaster response efforts should be better equipped to serve the most vulnerable members of affected communities.

What ‘FEMA for Safe Recovery Act’ would do

Big picture view:

The proposed legislation would establish additional safeguards to protect vulnerable populations throughout the disaster recovery process. Among its provisions, the bill would:

Require FEMA employees to receive training on how to recognize and respond to signs of human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual exploitation.

Expand access to crisis counseling services for disaster survivors.

Improve safety practices in disaster shelters.

Encourage greater collaboration between FEMA and local organizations that specialize in serving survivors of abuse and exploitation.

For hurricane-prone states like Florida, the legislation could change how federal disaster workers respond to communities in the aftermath of major storms.

Advocates hope the additional training will help workers identify vulnerable individuals, connect survivors with appropriate resources and prevent further victimization.

Where does the legislation stand?

What's next:

The bipartisan proposal was introduced in September and remains in committee.

With the current congressional session nearing its end, advocates say they are already preparing to push for the legislation to be reintroduced in the next Congress if it does not pass this session.

Their goal is to ensure disaster recovery efforts address not only the physical devastation left behind by natural disasters, but also the less visible dangers survivors may face long after the immediate threat has passed.