Florida drivers paying nearly $29 more to fill gas tanks compared to last year

Gas prices are still skyrocketing across the country, including here in Florida, with the cost-per-gallon inching closer to $5.

The national average for a gallon of regular-unleaded gas rings in at $4.84 – rising 23 cents in a week. Plus, it's up 60 cents from this time last month, reports AAA.

For Florida, the average is now $4.76, up from $4.57 last Monday. Locally, drivers are paying about $4.77.

According to AAA, Florida gas prices are now 66% more expensive than a year ago. For example, it now costs $71 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas, which is nearly $29 more than what drivers were paying a year ago.

"Unfortunately, the pain at the pump is likely to get even worse this week," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. "Gasoline made very strong gains in the futures market last week. When that happens, we normally see retail prices rise. It can take days or a week for pump prices to reflect the change, but It wouldn't be a surprise to see retailers raise their prices another 20 cents by Monday night. At this rate, it sure seems like there's very little resistance to rising prices at the pump, and $5 a gallon is quickly becoming a very real possibility this summer."

AAA offered the following tips to save on gas:

