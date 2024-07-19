Florida drivers tried to take selfies with 'stressed' black bear: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Some Florida drivers were trying to get the best picture with a black bear that was just not in the picture-taking mood.

Photo courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were monitoring a black bear in Santa Rosa Beach they described as ‘stressed.’

The sheriff's office reported onlookers had been trying to take selfies with the bear, but he's ‘clearly not in the mood for taking pictures.’ The bear had shown signs of severe stress, authorities said.

They encouraged anyone who sees a black bear not to approach - especially those that are showing aggression like this one.