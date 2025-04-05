Man shoots another driver's car on I-75, FHP searching for suspect
TAMPA - Authorities are looking for a driver in a road rage incident who allegedly fired a shot at the car next to his on I-75 near Fletcher Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The backstory:
This all began when FHP says a 25-year-old Tampa woman saw the driver of an SUV acting erratically before he swerved into her lane and honked at her.
That's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the woman's Hyundai Veloster, hitting the passenger side door.
Nobody was injured, but a one-year-old child and 23-year-old Tampa man were also in the car.
The suspect was driving a 2000s model Honda CRV, FHP says.
What you can do:
FHP is asking anyone with valuable information to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
