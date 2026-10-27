Florida early voting: Governor, Senate races enter final week

The Brief Florida voters face critical deadlines with mail ballots now requiring in-person drop-off before Election Day on Tuesday. Heated statewide debates surround Florida Amendment 3, a measure seeking property tax relief through an expanded homestead exemption. High-stakes races for Florida governor and U.S. Senate enter their final week alongside in-person early voting.



Florida voters are making their final choices as in-person early voting ramps up across the state just one week before Election Day.

Florida early voting deadlines

What we know:

Election officials are reminding voters that the window to request or mail back a ballot through the U.S. Postal Service has closed. Residents holding a vote-by-mail ballot must hand-deliver it to an office of the local supervisor of elections by 7 p.m. Tuesday to have it tallied, as mail ballots cannot be turned in at neighborhood precincts on Election Day.

Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1, with sites offering secure intake drop boxes during normal polling hours. In Hillsborough County, 27 early voting locations remain available daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 1, while regular Election Day precincts will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday.

Amendment 3 ballot debate

A fierce fight has emerged across Florida over proposed Amendment 3, which aims to provide property tax relief by expanding the homestead exemption. Backers argue the change shields homeowners from skyrocketing costs and forces local municipalities to rein in discretionary spending.

The other side:

Opponents, including law enforcement and fire rescue leaders who rallied in Tampa, counter that reducing local revenue without a dedicated funding replacement will gut public safety, emergency medical units, jails and road maintenance. Constitutional revisions require 60% approval from voters, and recent surveys point toward a narrow finish line.

Public safety service cuts

What they're saying:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd spoke against the ballot question during a coalition gathering.

"How much protection do you want? Or do you want to buy a shovel and clean out your own stormwater ditch? Do you want [to] figure out, ‘How do I get my child to school because there's no school crossing guards?’ There's no animal control. The detectives — yeah, you know, that's another item that goes on the chop block. Make no mistake, services will be cut," Judd said.

Supporters maintain that homeowners need immediate protection from mounting tax assessments that threaten residential affordability.

Florida governor campaign sprint

Dig deeper:

The race to lead Florida is down to the wire as Republican nominee Byron Donalds and Democratic nominee David Jolly make their closing appeals. Both candidates are leaning on heavy airwave buys and grassroots organizing after holding no general election debates.

Donalds has toured the state promoting economic growth, fiscal restraint and property insurance reform.

"We're going to lower insurance premiums 20% here in the state, great state of Florida, Amendment 3 [is] on the ballot, that's in your hands. But we're committed to lowering property taxes for the hard-working people of our state and our seniors who call Florida home. We want to continue to build out our economy so people can get high-paying jobs," Donalds said.

Jolly, a former Republican congressman running as a Democrat, has targeted moderate and independent voters while pledging systemic overhauls of the insurance system.

"The economy should work for everybody, that government is going to do a little bit to improve our lives, invest in housing, health care and education, and that we're going to make sure everybody's right to protect it and their dignities respected. Those are the basics, folks. And when we do that, we meet a moment of historic national division when the nation is broken and falling away from us, and we create something that this country hasn't seen in generations," Jolly said.

Florida Senate race polling

By the numbers:

A new statewide survey by Co/efficient shows incumbent Republican Sen. Ashley Moody holding a 48% to 40% advantage over Democratic challenger Rep. Angie Nixon with seven days remaining. However, Nixon retains a 15-point lead among independent and unaffiliated voters, a group that could prove decisive.

Both parties are deploying prominent surrogates to rally turnout across Florida. Moody held a public safety rally with President Donald Trump in Fort Myers, while Nixon campaigned with Sen. Bernie Sanders in Gainesville and prepared for a Kissimmee appearance with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ballot preparation and wait times

What you can do:

Election administrators recommend that voters review their sample ballots at home and bring marked notes into the voting booth to speed up the process. Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer emphasized the importance of advance planning.

"Plan your vote. A lot of people are working two jobs. It's going to be difficult for them but be able to get in one window and be able to vote," Latimer said.

Voters should check county election websites before traveling to confirm acceptable photo identification requirements and monitor live wait times at early voting stations.

Overall turnout and independent voter impact

What we don't know:

State officials have not indicated whether overall voter turnout will exceed previous midterm records as the final weekend rush begins. It also remains uncertain how late-deciding independent voters will impact close legislative and statewide margins before Tuesday night.