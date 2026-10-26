Tampa man accused of groping woman in University Mall restroom: HCSO

The Brief A 28-year-old Tampa man faces multiple felony charges after deputies said he groped a woman inside a mall restroom, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance cameras captured Christopher Anderson following the victim into the women's restroom as she tried to hide. Deputies arrested Anderson with a pocketknife on weapons, battery and multiple sex offender probation violation charges.



A 28-year-old Tampa man is accused of groping a woman inside a restroom at University Mall and repeatedly approaching her as she tried to hide, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Anderson was arrested after deputies responded to the mall shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 20 for a reported sex offense, the sheriff's office said.

University Mall restroom sex offense arrest

The backstory:

Investigators learned Anderson allegedly put his hand down the victim's pants and touched her genitals, according to HCSO.

Mall surveillance footage showed the victim trying to hide in the women's restroom. Anderson could be seen repeatedly entering the restroom and approaching the area where the victim was located, deputies said.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Inside the restroom, Anderson is accused of putting his hands under the victim's shirt and grabbing her inappropriately, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies identified Anderson as a registered sex offender who was actively serving probation at the time of the mall attack.

The arrest triggered numerous compliance violations tied to his supervisory terms and online registry requirements, according to HCSO arrest records.

Anderson was found with a pocketknife when he was arrested, according to the sheriff's office.

Criminal court charges

What's next:

Anderson faces the following charges:

Felon carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony

Battery

Resisting an officer without violence

Failure of a sexual offender to register email addresses or internet identifiers

Six counts of violation of sex offender probation