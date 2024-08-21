Florida election websites briefly impacted by tech glitches in 2024 primaries: What happened?

Florida's 2024 Primary election is in the books, and the results are in, but some aspects of the voting process didn't go quite as planned Tuesday night.

Supervisor of Elections websites in several counties reported technical difficulties as votes streamed in, leading several counties to turn to alternative means to share election results.

According to Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, there seems to be a common link in the website glitches. He reported the breakdown stemmed from vendor, VR Systems, which offers software and hardware technology for elections.

From Hillsborough to Sarasota, Pinellas, Brevard, and Lake counties, they all saw website problems, among others. Representatives from the Secretary of State's office emphasized at a press conference Tuesday night that the glitch in no way affected voting results.

"This is not an issue with the systems at the Florida Department of State." said Byrd. "Let me repeat, this is not an issue with the Florida Department of State and in no way, impacts floridaelectionwatch.gov. All of the information and vote tallies were timely reported to the Department of State, and we have that information."

In a statement from VR Systems, Chief Operating Officer Ben Martin blamed the issue on a security measure that became overstressed due to high traffic.

All sites should be up and running smoothly Wednesday morning, with the only impacts from the technical difficulties being the ability to access the voting results, not the results themselves.