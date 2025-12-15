Florida faces Obamacare crisis as Congress fails to extend subsidies

The Brief Recipients of enhanced Obamacare subsidies are furious over Congress' lack of action. Costs could rise by more than $1,000 per month. 4.7 million Floridians are enrolled in various Obamacare programs.



Lisa Misner, the owner of the "Body by Design" personal training gym off Howard Ave. in Tampa, pays about $250 a month for a health care plan with her husband.

If enhanced subsidies expire, they're getting quotes of $1,800 a month.

"I'm pretty much at this point comparing apples and oranges and none of them are good," she said. "It's ridiculous. We shouldn't have to spend over $20,000 on premiums for a high-deductible plan."

What we know:

Republicans, who control the house and senate, have not united behind a health plan. Some want to see subsidies converted to health savings accounts, but others want a two-year subsidy extension with a phase-out for higher incomes.

Votes failed last week to advance either.

What they're saying:

Misner is one of 4.7 million Floridians who are on Obamacare, subsidized or not.

"I'm furious," said Misner. "Give up your health care. Give it up and let us have it. If we can't have affordable health insurance, they shouldn't either."

Florida Voices for Health Care held a virtual press conference on Monday with two people, one from Orlando and one from Miami, whose premiums are about to skyrocket.

The group says a single 45-year-old making $32,000 per year would see an increase of $1,500 per year. A family of four making $130,000 per year would see premiums rise by $15,000 per year. And a 60-year-old couple making $85,000 per year would see an increase of $34,000 per year.

"Floridians in particular have had to process and make really tough decisions about purchasing care for next year," said Scott Darius of Florida Voice for Health Care. "And I think what's true is that no part of our state has been spared."

What's next:

The group is still urging Floridians to work with health navigators to identify any subsidies that might still be available, given that it's only the enhanced subsidies that are slated to expire.

The situation feels cruel for those like Carlos Otero of Miami, who lives paycheck to paycheck with his spouse.

"It's insane, to be honest," said Otero. "I cannot use other words. I think we feel that they're playing with us at this criminal."

Florida Voices for Health Care estimates there are 1.6 million who could lose health insurance if the subsidies do disappear.