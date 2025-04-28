Florida family fighting for premature babies nearly a decade after emergency C-section

The Brief Erika Hasson was forced to have an emergency C-section nearly a decade ago. She gave birth to her daughter, Emily, at 25 weeks. The Hasson family now works with the March of Dimes, a non-profit aiming to support the health of pregnant mothers and children, to fight for premature babies.



All this week, What's Right with Tampa Bay will be highlighting the March of Dimes with stories like the Hasson family, whose daughter, Emily, was born prematurely.

She's doing great now, all thanks to the March of Dimes.

Ten years ago, Erika and Jim Hasson faced a moment no parent is ever prepared for.

"It was terrifying. When the doctor came and talked to me, he told me that we have to do the C-section because if they don't, then we will lose them both," Jim said.

Just 25 weeks into her pregnancy, Erika developed preeclampsia, a dangerous condition that forced doctors to perform an emergency C-section.

"It was scary," said Erika. "You know, nobody talks about preemies, and what I've learned in the 10 years since then is everyone knows somebody who's experienced some kind of issue with childbirth, but nobody talks about it."

Their daughter Emily was born several weeks early, which doctors call a "micro preemie." She spent months in the NICU, fighting for every breath.

"It was shocking to walk in and see this tiny one-pound, five-ounce baby, hooked to all these cords in an isolette," Erika said.

Now, Emily is a healthy, vibrant ten-year-old full of energy and determination.

"She's a very, very sweet and affectionate girl," said Jim. "She's making us very proud."

She and her parents are proud participants in this year’s March of Dimes walk, raising awareness and funds for other families facing similar challenges.

"We've participated in the walk for the last 10 years, and as Emily gets older, you know, she gets more passionate about it too," said Erika. "She loves sharing her story, and it's something that we'll continue to do."

The Hasson family is living proof of what’s possible with early intervention, medical care and a lot of love. They march not only for Emily but for every baby born too soon.

The Hassons say they’ll keep walking for as long as it takes to ensure every baby has a fighting chance.

For more information on the March of Dimes, click here .

