Pinellas County Schools Senior Volunteer of the Year is finalist for state award

Pinellas County Schools are celebrating the thousands of volunteers who support and inspire students every day and one man’s dedication stands out in a big way.

At Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School in Seminole, students are busy preparing for the future and one volunteer has been walking alongside them for years.

"I volunteered because it was bred into me," explained Vernon Bryant, Pinellas County Schools Volunteer of the Year. "You know my parents were great volunteers. You know, between church stuff and community stuff, and it's always been a passion for me just to be involved, to look beyond myself and try to help people."

Bryant has been a familiar face here since 2018.

"There's a huge joy in helping others and especially with the kids, seeing them grow and mature and understand, seeing something other than there's sheltered life," Bryant shared.

Whether supporting the Interact Club, mentoring through Lunch Pals or Take Stock in Children, serving on the School Advisory Council, Bryant is always ready to lend a hand.

"Volunteering can be a lot of fun and you also get to meet a lot of great people because it seems like people that volunteer are just a different breed of people," Bryant stated.

He’s played more than a small role. Under his leadership, students packaged over 20,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger and built 50 beds for local children in need through Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

"We don't even understand sometimes the impact that we can have," said Bryant. "For generations just by spending a little time with some kids and encouraging them."

Now, he’s not only been named Pinellas County Schools’ Senior Volunteer of the Year, he’s also a state finalist for Florida’s Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award.

"I think that it's great," said student Liv Phillips. "I think he's a great person and I love what he and I love what it does for our school and for all the people around so I think that he definitely deserves it for sure."

Student Oscar Beaulieu, said, "Congratulations because I think that you really, you deserve it because you just have been doing a lot of projects."

During National Volunteer Month, Bryant reminds us all that the greatest impact comes from giving your time and your heart.

"I just love that we can come together and connect in a way that just makes life richer for me. So, I volunteer and it's... Something everybody needs to do. They just need to do it," Bryant said.

