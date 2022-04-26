Florida firefighters run water for stylist to wash out client's hair after fire forces salon evacuation

These firefighters saved the day in more ways than one.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire at a hair salon in South Florida on Friday.

The building had to be evacuated after a dryer caught fire, setting off the fire alarm and sprinkler system.

(Courtesy: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)

But for one client in the hair salon, time was of the essence, firefighters said.

"She had chemicals in her hair that had to be washed out on time," the fire department wrote.

Once firefighters determined that the situation was under control, they ran a hose from the water in their fire engine to make sure the hairstylist could properly rinse her client's hair.

(Courtesy: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)

"This is a first! What you have to do when the building catches on fire and clients have color in their hair," one woman from the salon can be heard saying in the video on the agency's Facebook page. "Thank you, Palm Beach County Fire Department!"

Firefighters said the building's sprinkler system put out the dryer fire, and no one was injured.