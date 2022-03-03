Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is cancer-free, governor announces

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, is now officially considered cancer-free, following a months-long battle with breast cancer.

The governor made the announcement Thursday afternoon in a video posted to his Twitter account.

"After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free," he said with a smile.

He thanked the public for sending her well-wishes during her battle.

Photo courtesy the Executive Office of the Governor, State of Florida

"All of you have had thoughts and prayers that have been given to my family and my wife," he said. "Thank you fo doing that, it's lifted her spirits, it's made a tremendous difference."

He then offered words of encouragement for other women.

"For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now: You can overcome this. I know it's very difficult, but my wife is proof-positive," DeSantis said.

Following the announcement, Casey DeSantis posted on her own Twitter account, writing, "There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free. To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong."

Back in January, the governor had said his wife had finished her final chemotherapy treatment.