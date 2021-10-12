DeSantis addresses wife's breast cancer battle: 'She fights, she's tough'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed his wife's recent breast cancer diagnosis during a Tuesday press conference in Pinellas County, acknowledging the tough fight their family faces as she battles the disease.

DeSantis was in St. Pete Beach Tuesday morning to announce a grant for the city, but when asked about first lady Casey DeSantis' battle with breast cancer, the governor took a deep sigh before talking about his wife's strength.

"She is a very, very strong woman. It's not an easy thing when this happens because your life is going and then all of a sudden, this is something that puts that in the balance," Gov. DeSantis said.

He said his wife wanted to be honest with people about her diagnosis because of her prominent role in the administration, particularly on issues such as mental health and substance abuse services.

Casey DeSantis stepped down as chairwoman of the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet four days after they announced her cancer diagnosis.

"I do think that the lesson is, she wasn't in a lot of pain. These screenings can really be life-saving. Make sure that you go in and you do that," the governor said. "She just had a feeling that she needed to do it. Thank God that she did."

Photo courtesy the Executive Office of the Governor, State of Florida

He admitted that the road ahead will be hard for their family. Casey DeSantis, 41, is the mother of three young children under the age of five.

"This is a bad break but she's got an awful lot to live for. We've got a lot of kids to raise," Gov. DeSantis said. "I got faith in the big guy upstairs and I got faith in her."

He said she has already started medical treatment.

"She fights, she's tough," the governor said. "Her view is, 'Better me than somebody who may not be able to deal with it.' That's just kind of her spirit."

DeSantis added, "That's why I love her. She's an exceptional person."