Florida gas price averages drops more than $1 since record-high in June

Gas prices continue to drop across the country, including Florida, with the Sunshine State's average price per gallon remaining below the national average.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular-unleaded rings in at $4.05, which is 16 cents less than this time last week. Drivers are paying 69 cents less than they were this time last month.

As for Florida's average, it is now at $3.77, down from $3.91 last Monday. Locally, drivers are paying around $3.72.

The state average has now declined a total of $1.10 per gallon since setting a new record high of $4.89 on June 13. The average cost for a fill-up is now $57 for a 15-gallon tank. That's $16.50 less than what drivers paid two months ago, reports AAA.

READ: This is how much you need to make per hour to afford housing in your state, study finds

The most expensive metro markets in Florida are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton with an average of $4.00 per gallon; Naples with $3.96 per gallon; and Miami averaging at $3.89.

The least expensive metro markets are: