Florida GOP primary: DeSantis praises — but doesn't endorse — Paul Renner

The Brief For the first time in the race for the Republican nomination for governor, Gov. Ron DeSantis offered direct and specific praise of one of the candidates. While not making an official endorsement, DeSantis said during a press conference Thursday, "I think he'd be really good. He's got a great record of policy." DeSantis has often received praise from the candidates, but said today, "If someone's out there is really doing what I think it takes, and would do very well, then I'm then I'm happy to get involved."



With just under two weeks until Florida's primary for governor, the incumbent is weighing in.

The Trump-endorsed Byron Donalds is leading most polls, with one in particular putting him 31 points ahead of his closest rival, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins.

Despite much speculation on whether it would happen, Governor Ron DeSantis has not endorsed anyone. But for the first time, he spoke highly of a third candidate in the race: Former House Speaker Paul Renner.

Pictured: Former House Speaker Paul Renner.

Florida governor primary race

The backstory:

After DeSantis' wife declined to run, the other candidates — from Donalds to Collins to Renner — have all heaped praise on his administration, saying they want to keep his work going. The governor's support is the one thing that could change the direction of the race.

He did not endorse anyone Thursday, but he did offer his strongest public praise so far. Former

House Speaker Paul Renner has been polling in low single-digits since he announced his candidacy. When Renner first announced he was running about a year ago, the governor made a sarcastic comment and then said it was an "ill-advised decision" to enter the race.

DeSantis on Renner

What they're saying:

On Thursday, while he was talking about how difficult it is to become widely known in Florida because there are so many large media markets, DeSantis' tune changed on Renner.

Pictured: Governor Ron DeSantis.

"Somebody like Speaker Renner, when he ran, I didn't advise him to run. It wasn't, because I didn't think he would be a good governor, I think he'd be really good," said DeSantis. "He's got a great record of policy. But what's your strategy to get known? That's just something that's very difficult in our state."

Florida political strategy statements

The other side:

In response to the governor's comments about Renner, Donalds said:

"In 12 days, Republican voters will decide the GOP primary. I look forward to working with Governor DeSantis to keep Florida as the best state in America. We both agree that David Jolly and the Democrats cannot lead Florida into the future."

It is highly likely that the Democratic nominee will be former Rep. David Jolly, who has trailed Donalds by single digits in several polls. Gov. DeSantis won reelection in 2022 by 20 points.