Hillsborough School Board moves to reverse controversial leggings dress code after parent backlash

The Brief Hillsborough County School Board members are moving to reverse a recently approved dress code restriction on leggings and spandex after widespread criticism from parents. The policy requires students wearing leggings or spandex to pair them with a shirt or top that extends to at least the mid-thigh. School board members are expected to formally amend the policy during next week’s meeting.



Just weeks after approving a revised student code of conduct, the Hillsborough County School Board is preparing to reverse one of its most controversial changes.

Hillsborough school dress code changes

The backstory:

Earlier this month, school board members approved an updated dress code that prohibited students from wearing leggings or spandex unless they were paired with a top that covered at least to the mid-thigh area.

The change quickly drew criticism from parents, many of whom argued the policy unfairly targeted girls and young women.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, several board members said they had received an overwhelming number of emails from families objecting to the new rule. Board member Jessica Vaughn said she agreed with many of those concerns.

School board parent petition

What they're saying:

"I do agree with the emails that we got, that [the new rule] tends to be discriminatory toward women," Vaughn said, noting that boys also wear tight-fitting clothing, which may not technically be spandex.

One parent launched a Change.org petition opposing the policy, collecting roughly 2,500 signatures by Thursday.

The petition argues the restrictions are shortsighted and disproportionately affect female students.

Parents also told the board that leggings and athletic wear have become a practical option for many students looking to stay comfortable and fashionable while complying with existing rules governing the length of shorts.

"Many young ladies here in Florida find [a] convenient garment that allows them to deal with the heat and the humidity and that allows them to still be respectful in the school system," parent Oleg Martens told the board.

School board dress code vote

What's next:

Although school board members agreed Tuesday to remove the restrictions, they cannot immediately reverse the policy because it was already formally adopted.

Instead, the school board is expected to vote next Tuesday to amend the dress code and eliminate the controversial language.

Dress code enforcement rules

Dig deeper:

The revised dress code was part of a broader update to the district’s student code of conduct approved earlier this month.

The new language governing leggings and spandex quickly gained attention both locally and nationally, prompting widespread criticism from parents who said the policy unfairly singled out female students and would tie up administrators with debates over pant fabrics.

Dress code policy debates

Big picture view:

The debate highlights the ongoing challenge school districts face in balancing dress code policies with concerns about fairness, practicality and whether certain rules disproportionately impact one group of students over another.