Florida governor race: John Morgan, Casey DeSantis could still be eyeing 2026

A pair of potential candidates for Florida governor hinted at shaking up the race this week, with Florida's first lady the latest to address speculation on Friday.

During a news conference from Miami with her husband, Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis gave a coy response about whether she'd consider running for the state's top job.

Pictured: Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis at a news conference with her husband, Governor Ron DeSantis, at a news conference in Miami.

"I would say one thing. To quote the late, great Yogi Berra, 'when you come to a fork in the road, take it,'" the first lady said.

DeSantis indicated the idea isn't off the table.

"You guys can read into that what you will," he said. "I've had people coming up to me for years begging to get her in the fray."

This came a day after Florida attorney and long-time Democratic donor John Morgan indicated he's considering running for governor. In a post on social media, Morgan wrote, "I am forming a new political party for those of us stuck in the middle. Our two-party system is broken due to gerrymandering and divisive issues."

Pictured: U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds.

The only politician to officially throw his hat in the ring is U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds, R-Florida, who also received an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Neither Morgan nor Donalds responded to a request for comment on Friday. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson has also been rumored as a possible Republican candidate for governor.

