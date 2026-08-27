Teens charged as adults in brutal beating of homeless man

The Brief Three teenagers are being charged as adults with second-degree attempted murder following a brutal attack on a 64-year-old homeless man in Tampa. Authorities said the teens targeted the victim along Nebraska Avenue out of boredom, leaving him critically injured on a medically necessary ventilator. Prosecutors plan to move the teens to an adult facility and will ask a judge to hold them without bond until trial.



Three teens accused of beating and critically injuring a homeless man in Tampa are now being charged as adults.

Tampa attack investigation

What we know:

The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office said 13-year-old Samari Bryant, 14-year-old Corliss Sirmons and 16-year-old Javonnie Council have been charged as adults with second-degree attempted murder.

RELATED: Tampa teens accused of assaulting homeless people because they were ‘bored’ charged with attempted murder

The three teens admitted to targeting homeless people on July 13 because "they were bored." Prosecutors said the teens told police that they repeatedly beat the 64-year-old homeless man, who was found outside a Walgreens along Nebraska Avenue.

Police said they found the victim on the ground with cuts on his face, significant swelling and a crooked nose. He was rushed to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs and severe injuries all over his body.

Samari Bryant, 13, Javonnie Council, 16, and Corliss Sirmons, 14, were arrested in connection with violent beatings of homeless individuals in Tampa. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Officials said the victim wasn't able to tell police about what happened due to having a medically necessary ventilator after the beating.

Hillsborough state attorney statement

What they're saying:

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez released the following statement:

"Charging a juvenile as an adult is one of the most serious decisions we make, and it is never one we take lightly. But we also have a responsibility to protect this community and stand up for victims who cannot stand up for themselves. These defendants went looking for a homeless person to target because they were bored. They found a vulnerable older man and beat him so brutally that he was left with a traumatic brain injury and unable to speak for himself from his hospital bed. No human being should be treated as a target for someone else’s entertainment. Given the severity of the violence and the disturbing nature of these defendants’ actions, these charges are appropriate and necessary to hold each defendant accountable for this crime."

Juvenile detention status

What's next:

The teens are also facing six separate charges related to a car burglary investigation.

They will be transferred from a juvenile detention center to an adult facility. Prosecutors said they will push for the teens to be held without bond until trial.