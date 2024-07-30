Florida Highway Patrol lifts off to win best looking cruiser competition, again

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

For the second straight year, the Florida Highway Patrol earned top honors for the annual America's Best Looking Cruiser Competition.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The classic black and tan cruiser was pictured in Cape Canaveral, flanked by a rocket lifting off. The picture was taken on April 18 as the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket lifted off.

READ: Tracking the Tropics: Tropical depression increasingly likely in the Atlantic, NHC predicts

The American Association of State Troopers announced the results, with Florida dominating the field with just under 29,000 votes. Over 276,000 votes were cast in the competition, with a record 49 states participating.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

"This year, we took the competition to new heights and were able to showcase Florida’s Space Coast," said Executive Director Dave Kerner. "I am proud of my team and grateful for the incredible support we have seen from our public safety partners, state leaders, and most importantly, our citizens. Thank you for backing the black and tan."