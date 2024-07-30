Tracking the Tropics: Tropical depression increasingly likely in the Atlantic, NHC predicts

A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic could become a tropical depression by the weekend, but it's unclear how significant impacts will be.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a large tropical wave hundreds of miles east of the Leeward Islands has a 60 percent chance of developing through the next week.

The system is producing limited shower activity due to dry air coming from the Saharan Desert.

However, the NHC predicts environmental conditions will become more conducive for development soon over the warmer waters of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. It could form somewhere near the Greater Antilles or the Bahamas, according to the NHC.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said if this disturbance doesn't develop, it'll just mean increased rain chances and moisture for us in Florida.

If it does develop, it'll be somewhere in the forecasted path, which places it somewhere near Florida.

The NHC gives the system a 0 percent chance of developing over the next two days.