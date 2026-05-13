Florida homeowner spots gator near her fence, deputies 'arrest' reptile: 'See ya later, alligator'
PAISLEY, Fla. - Lake County sheriff’s deputies captured an alligator last month after the reptile was spotted wandering near a residence and a local school bus stop.
The backstory:
Deputies responded to a call around 12:40 p.m. on April 14 in Paisley. According to officials, a homeowner reported the alligator was lingering along her fence line, raising concerns for the safety of her pets.
Authorities also received reports that the same alligator had been seen near a school bus stop shortly before deputies arrived on the scene.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies located and captured the alligator without incident.
The animal was turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
What they're saying:
"See ya later, alligator," said the sheriff’s office.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.