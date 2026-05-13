Tampa man accused of killing family Chihuahua while intoxicated

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The Brief A 37-year-old Tampa man faces an animal cruelty charge after police say he killed his family's 4-pound Chihuahua on May 4. Investigators determined Christopher Malone was intoxicated when he intentionally inflicted blunt force trauma on the 6-year-old dog. Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw called the incident a "senseless act of violence" against a defenseless pet.



A Tampa man is facing charges after police say he killed his family’s 4-pound dog earlier this month.

Dead dog investigation

What we know:

Tampa police went to a home in the 3100 block of W. Cordelia St. around 10 p.m. on May 4, 2026, to investigate an incident that led to the death of a 6-year-old Chihuahua.

Investigators said 37-year-old Christopher Malone intentionally inflicted a fatal injury on the four-pound dog after it walked past him.

Malone, according to investigators, was intoxicated at the time.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a subsequent investigation by Hillsborough County Animal Control confirmed that the animal’s death was caused by blunt force trauma.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify what type of object, if any, was used to cause the blunt force trauma. It is also unclear if other family members were inside the home when the attack happened.

Malone was arrested on May 12 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

‘Deeply disturbing’

What they're saying:

"The depravity required to intentionally harm a defenseless, four-pound animal is deeply disturbing," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "This was a senseless act of violence against a family pet that offered nothing but companionship. Our hearts go out to the family who lost their beloved dog in such a tragic way, and we are committed to ensuring this individual is held fully accountable for his actions."

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Tampa Police Department, which provided a news release detailing the arrest of Christopher Malone and quotes from Chief Lee Bercaw.



