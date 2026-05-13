Largo hospital employee accused of sexually battering 2 vulnerable patients

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The Brief Largo police arrested a 28-year-old former hospital employee on Tuesday for the sexual battery of two vulnerable adults at HCA Florida West Largo. Detectives believe Se'Jour Deangelo Fulks battered patients on multiple occasions while working at the facility between January and May. Authorities are asking anyone with additional information about the hospital employee or other potential victims to contact the Largo Police Department.



A former Largo hospital employee is facing charges after police say he sexually battered two patients while he worked at the facility.

Largo hospital arrest

What we know:

According to the Largo Police Department, 28-year-old Se'Jour Deangelo Fulks sexually battered patients at HCA Florida West Largo on multiple occasions.

Fulks was an employee at the hospital from January 2026 to May 2026.

He has been arrested on three counts of sexual battery on two vulnerable adults.

Ongoing police investigation

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if there are more victims who have not yet come forward to speak with detectives.

Police have not released specific details regarding how the alleged batteries were discovered or the current condition of the victims.

What you can do:

Anyone who was a patient or who may have a family member who was a patient at the facility and has additional information is asked to contact Detective Amanda Gay at agay@largo.com.