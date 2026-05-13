Largo hospital employee accused of sexually battering 2 vulnerable patients
LARGO, Fla. - A former Largo hospital employee is facing charges after police say he sexually battered two patients while he worked at the facility.
Largo hospital arrest
What we know:
According to the Largo Police Department, 28-year-old Se'Jour Deangelo Fulks sexually battered patients at HCA Florida West Largo on multiple occasions.
Fulks was an employee at the hospital from January 2026 to May 2026.
He has been arrested on three counts of sexual battery on two vulnerable adults.
Ongoing police investigation
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear if there are more victims who have not yet come forward to speak with detectives.
Police have not released specific details regarding how the alleged batteries were discovered or the current condition of the victims.
What you can do:
Anyone who was a patient or who may have a family member who was a patient at the facility and has additional information is asked to contact Detective Amanda Gay at agay@largo.com.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Largo Police Department, which provided details on the arrest and the specific charges filed against the suspect.