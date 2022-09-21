8-month-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Jacksonville, police say

An 8-month-old child is dead after the father parked at a house Tuesday and forgot the infant was inside, according to Jacksonville officials.

On Tuesday, investigators told WJXT that the father came to do some work at the home, which also acts as a business. He parked the car and left his daughter inside the vehicle for about an hour. They said when he realized what he did, he rushed out, pulled the baby from the car, began CPR, and dialed 911. It occurred in the 2200 block of Newberry Road.

Police and first responders from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched around 2:22 p.m., according to First Coast News. She was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

WJXT reports the temperature possibly reached 114 degrees after 20 minutes, 123 degrees after 40 minutes, and 128 degrees after an hour.

READ: Venezuelan migrants sue Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights

"Small children heat up three to five times faster than adults," Jessica Winberry, an injury prevention coordinator at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, told WJXT.

As of Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office began looking for neighborhood surveillance footage and charges could be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.