Some parents may soon be charged to challenge books in public schools

Florida lawmakers are discussing a bill aimed at helping school districts avoid any logistical nightmares associated with addressing book challenges.

The legislation would allow districts to charge people $100 if they file more than five challenges in a calendar year but don't have a child in the district.

This comes as districts across the state continue fielding complaints from parents regarding literature they believe is inappropriate and should be removed from schools.

A study last summer by the Tampa Bay Times, however, determined more than half of the 1,100 complaints at the time came from two parents in Escambia and Clay Counties, leading some education leaders in other districts to worry they may eventually face a similar situation.

"I think that's not fair to the districts. It's really, it becomes more of a political issue rather than an issue of making sure that the right books are in front of students," said Hillsborough County School Board Chair Nadia Combs. "I think it's a good law. I'm glad that the Department of Education is listening and seeing that this is really causing more damage and more mistrust and misunderstanding more than anything else."

Some parents, however, are concerned the fee is unfair.

"We are all taxpayers, and we should have the right to challenge those books," said Julie Gebhards, a Hillsborough County parent who has filed several challenges. "I think it's pretty obvious that when the powers that be know that they're losing the argument, then they're just going to try and silence the voices of the opposition. And I see this as being exactly that."

The legislation, which has received some bipartisan support so far, is part of a larger, overarching bill aimed at reducing regulations for public school districts.