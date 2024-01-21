PHOTOS: Clearwater woman charged with DUI after crashing into dentist office, restaurant

article

A 22-year-old Clearwater woman slammed her car into the front of a strip shopping center on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue say they responded to the scene of the crash at 2045 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd just before 7 a.m.

READ: Hospitalized victim dies after shooting at Sarasota shopping plaza, officials say

According to authorities, Danya Trejo was driving a 2010 Hyundai Sonata west on Gulf-to-Bay when the car veered out of control, crossed the median, went across the eastbound lanes and jumped the curb.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

The car went through the front door and front glass area of Greenberg Dental and stopped once it crashed inside Skyline Chili next door, according to officials.

Authorities say no one was in either business and there were no injuries.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Trejo was charged with driving under the influence.

City workers responded to make the front of the building secure, according to officials.