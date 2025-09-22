Florida lawmakers to discuss property tax proposals for potential 2026 ballot referendum

The Brief The Florida House Select Committee on Property Taxes is meeting in Tallahassee to talk about reducing, or even eliminating, property taxes. The issue has become a top priority for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he wants tax cuts to directly benefit Floridians. Much of the talk centers on potential changes for homesteaded properties.



The push by Gov. Ron DeSantis to reduce or eliminate property taxes in Florida is picking up on Monday, with lawmakers talking about a list of proposals.

The backstory:

The governor has been vocal about property tax relief for homestead owners in Florida since the 2025 legislative session, during which he asked lawmakers to explore the possibility.

At a news conference in March, DeSantis said he wants tax cuts to directly benefit Florida residents.

"I want Canadian tourists and Brazilian tourists subsidizing the state and making it, so Florida residents pay less taxes," DeSantis said. "I don't want to give Canadians a tax cut."

Major changes to property taxes require a ballot referendum, however, and the earliest that can happen is November 2026.

READ: Proposals come forward as Florida lawmakers set to discuss potential property tax elimination, reduction

Dig deeper:

Much of the talk in Tallahassee centers on potential changes for homesteaded properties. Those include boosting the homestead exemption to $500,000 for non-school property taxes, changing a cap on annual increases, and prohibiting local governments from foreclosing on homesteaded property for unpaid taxes.

Property taxes in Florida generate about $55 billion in annual revenue, with homestead property owners paying $19 billion. Local governments rely heavily on property tax to fund infrastructure projects, maintain roads, and pay for critical emergency and law enforcement services.

Florida TaxWatch says reducing or eliminating property taxes will just shift the tax burden will just be shifted elsewhere, meaning trade-offs like higher sales tax or additional taxes added to the sales of property.

The independent, nonpartisan organization unveiled its own list of proposals for lawmakers to consider:

Phasing out property taxes for all

Eliminating property taxes for seniors

Removing all but school taxes, keeping a revenue stream for public schools in place

Reducing the assessed value of all properties while all local governments to adopt the previous year’s millage rates

Requiring more notice if local governments plan to approve increases

What's next:

The Florida House Select Committee on Property Taxes plans to hold meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kellie Cowan.