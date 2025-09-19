Proposals come forward as Florida lawmakers set to discuss potential property tax elimination, reduction

The Brief With a state meeting scheduled for next week on the potential elimination or reduction of property taxes, groups are beginning to weigh in with their own proposals. The non-partisan think tank, Florida TaxWatch, discussed five potential plans during an online meeting on Friday. The Tampa Tiger Bay Club held a forum with local policymakers to discuss their views.



The discussion over the future of property taxes in Florida is getting louder, as lawmakers prepare to take on one of Governor Ron DeSantis' priorities.

"You ought to be able to own that free and clear of the government the notion that you should be paying rent to them indefinitely [is wrong]," DeSantis said during a press conference on September 8.

READ: David Jolly proposes bold state-run insurance plan in Florida

What they're saying:

Solutions on how to delete or reduce $55 billion a year in revenue for local governments are just theories, and they're leaving local officials divided.

"[I] emphatically agree with the governor," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Josh Wostal.

With a state commission preparing to meet next week, the Tampa Tiger Bay Club hosted a forum to knock around the pros and cons of property tax reform.

MORE: Monthly mortgage payments are the highest they’ve been in decades

"I hear a lot of absurd things every day, and this is ridiculous," said Tampa City Councilor Alan Clendenin.

Dig deeper:

More than a third of Hillsborough County's revenue comes from property taxes. Some, like Clendenin, wonder how it would still provide basic services.

"If you support your police, and you support your firemen, then you do not support this ridiculous proposal," Clendenin said.

But others, like Wostal, said it's proof of bloated budgets and an unbearable burden on those trying to make ends meet. He's advocating for an elimination of property taxes, but a rise of 3.7% in Hillsborough County sales taxes to make up for it.

READ: Dozens of Tampa homeowners say their roofs are defective, demand repair from builder

"About 20 to 30% of that is entirely subsidized from people that don't live here," said Wostal. "That's free money for the fixed-income seniors and low-income people."

What's next:

State lawmakers will likely be the ultimate deciders, given major changes to property tax rules often have to be placed on the ballot as a referendum.

Florida TaxWatch unveiled five proposals in an online forum Friday, ranging from phasing out property taxes for all, eliminating them for seniors, removing all but school taxes, capping the percentage or requiring a more deliberative process in any increases.

"Full immediate elimination is not a proposal in this paper," said Brandi Gunder of Property TaxWatch, "and I mainly just because we wanted to draw the point that local governments have to be a part of this and figure out their budgets."

Next week's meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 22nd.