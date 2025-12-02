Florida lieutenant killed in Thanksgiving weekend motorcycle crash: CCSO

The Brief A Florida sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of its own. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Lieutenant William Garlick was heading home from work on Saturday evening when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle as it tried to make a left turn in front of him. A celebration of life will be held for Lt. Garlick at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 6 at the Babcock Field House.



A Florida sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

What we know:

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Lieutenant William Garlick was heading home from work on Saturday evening when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle as it tried to make a left turn in front of him. He did not survive the crash.

The sheriff's office stated that Lt. Garlick joined CCSO in February 2018 as a deputy at the Charlotte County Jail. He was promoted to the rank of Corrections Deputy First Class (CDFC) in 2013 and then to corporal in 2015.

READ: Funeral service for Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow after line of duty death

In 2021, Garlick transferred back to the jail. He was promoted again to lieutenant in 2023, according to the CCSO website.

Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

In a blog post online, CCSO wrote, "Over the 14+ years of his career with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant William Garlick left a legacy of dedication, mentorship, and integrity for the people he encountered. His steady hand and calming presence will be missed by not just his squad, but by the agency as a whole."

"It is never easy to lose anyone, but losing someone of this caliber, who has devoted himself to the service of others, is especially hard," stated Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. "William Garlick was more than a Corrections Lieutenant for CCSO; he was a father, husband, friend, and brother. My heart hurts for his family and loved ones, as well as for our members who will miss his quiet leadership on shift. May he rest in God’s eternal glory and never be forgotten."

READ: Funeral service for Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow after line of duty death

What's next:

CCSO says a celebration of life will be held for Lt. Garlick at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 6 at the Babcock Field House, located at 43281 Cypress Parkway, Punta Gorda, FL 33982. All are welcome to attend.

What you can do:

According to CCSO, Garlick's family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to support the ‘Shop With A Cop’ program, which Lt. Garlick loved so dearly. Checks can be made payable to CCSO with ‘Shop With A Cop’ written on the memo line, and mailed to: CCSO Community Affairs, 7474 Utilities Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33982.